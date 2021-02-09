Globalt Investments

Mr. Buchanan has over 14 years of experience in the investment management industry. Prior to joining GLOBALT, Mr. Buchanan held the role of Chief Investment Officer and Principal of Invictus Capital Investors. Mr. Buchanan has also served as Portfolio Manager for Value strategies at Herndon Capital Management and Portfolio Manager at The Retirement Systems of Alabama. Mr. Buchanan earned his B.S. in Investment Management Finance from the University of Alabama and an MBA from Auburn University Montgomery. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals. The CFA Trademark is the property of the CFA Institute.

Ms. Cox is a past President and Trustee of the CFA Society Atlanta and received the Outstanding Volunteer Service Award in 2019. She currently serves on the Board of the ASFIP Foundation and is a member of the Board of the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia, a member of the Finance Committee of Early Learning Property Management Inc. and a past President of the Board of Directors of her church. The CFA Trademark is the property of the CFA Institute.

Ms. Cox was the Southern Regional Director of the CFA Institute from 1992-1995, elected Chair in 1995, and served on both the FAF Board and the FAS Board of Regents. She has served as a member of the Disciplinary Review Committee of the CFAI and was on the Board of Governors Nominating Committee in 2009-2011. She participated as a grader for the 2002 and 2004 CFA examinations and was the first recipient of the Society Leader Award in 1998

Ms. Cox joined GLOBALT in 1999 and serves the adviser as a senior portfolio manager. She has over 40 years of investment experience. Prior to joining GLOBALT, Ms. Cox was a Managing Director and Principal of City Capital Counseling where she was Director of Research. Ms. Cox received her B.S. in Economics from Purdue University and did graduate work in Finance at the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Chartered Investment Counselor. She is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Atlanta.

Mr. Martin joined GLOBALT in July 2014 and is a member of the Investment Policy Committee and serves the adviser as a senior portfolio manager. Prior to joining GLOBALT he was a Family Investment Officer for GenSpring Family Offices advising high net worth multi-generational families on investment policy, asset allocation, manager selection and equity selection and responsible for over $600 million in AUM. Mr. Martin received an A.B. in Economics at Duke University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and is a member of the Institute for Chartered Financial Analysts for which he is a past member of the Council of Examiners. He is also a member of the Atlanta Society for Financial and Investment Professionals where he served as President in 2001. He has been in the investment field since 1984. The CFA Trademark is the property of the CFA Institute.

Ms. Woody began her career in asset management at GLOBALT in 1997. She focused initially on the firm's quantitative efforts. As an equity analyst, Ms. Woody has covered software and healthcare for the firm for over 20 years. Since 2010 she has worked as a portfolio manager for the asset allocation and equity strategies. She serves as the lead portfolio manager for the firm’s fixed income products. Throughout her tenure at GLOBALT, Ms. Woody has contributed to the firm’s quantitative models and methods. Ms. Woody received her B.A. in Mathematics from Emory University. Ms. Woody holds a Series 65 certification.

Mr. Fullam is a founding principal of GLOBALT and serves as the adviser's Chief Investment Officer and Senior Investment Strategist. He has 30+ years of investment experience. He developed GLOBALT's multiple factor/optimized portfolio model which he first successfully implemented while he was the equity portfolio manager for The Investment Centre, Inc., the North American investment subsidiary of Nationale Nederlanden. Mr. Fullam completed his undergraduate work at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga and received his M.B.A. from Georgia State University.

Mr. Roach is a member of the Advisory Board of the Goizueta Business School of Emory University. He is a member of the 1998 class of Leadership Atlanta and was involved with Girls’ Inc. of Greater Atlanta for over 10 years. Mr. Roach is also a member of the Grady Hospital Ambassador program and has recently joined the Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Mr. Roach joined GLOBALT in 1991 and serves as the adviser’s President. He has over 30+ years of investment experience. Prior to joining GLOBALT, Mr. Roach was a Vice President of Marketing and Client Services for Western Asset Management. Mr. Roach received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University where he earned academic excellence awards from Inland Steel, Dow Chemical and Procter and Gamble. He received his M.B.A. in Finance & Marketing from Columbia University Graduate Business School where he was awarded the Johnson & Johnson Leadership Fellowship.

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs’ net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust is an exchange traded fund structured as a unit investment trust listed on NYSE Arca, Inc., and seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500® Index.

Standard & Poor’s®, S&P® and SPDR® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a division of S&P Global ("S&P"); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation’s financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, is distributor for SPDR S&P 500, SPDR S&P MidCap 400 and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average, all unit investment trusts. ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., member FINRA, is distributor for Select Sector SPDRs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are not affiliated with State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC.

None of State Street Corporation, State Street Global Advisors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. or any of their affiliates or subsidiaries (“State Street”) are affiliated with ETF Trends or any ETF Strategist. However, State Street may enter into, and may have entered into, certain marketing arrangements with one or more ETF Strategists, including arrangements relating to SPDR® ETFs. State Street does not endorse any ETF Strategist and disclaims any liability associated with any ETF Strategist.

Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.spdrs.com. Read it carefully.

