Fixed Income Outlook in 5 Charts

1. Growth: Expect robust 2021 growth as conditions continue to normalize post-vaccine and policy remains accommodative.

Key point: Larger fiscal stimulus expectations have begun to raise forecasts for growth. Bottom line for fixed income investors: Expect growth to keep upward pressure on rates, but also support spread levels.





Key point: Inflation expectations have moved higher, as evidenced by TIPS, but the move is in-line with previous recoveries. Bottom line for fixed income investors: Inflation expectations will continue to drive further gains in TIPS near-term, but we don’t see an inflation scare causing rates to move beyond a tight range during the first half of 2021.

2. Inflation: Higher growth and stimulus should cause an upward trend in inflation, but it is a slow process that typically takes years for an expansion to push inflation meaningfully higher.

3. Policy: The Fed has made it clear that it will remain accommodative in 2021, and expectations are for quantitative easing (QE) purchases to remain on pace until late 2021.

Key point: Tightening and tapering are different things, and we don’t expect any form of tightening in 2021 (balance sheet shrinkage, rate hikes); tapering the pace of purchases in the face of a robust recovery is a scenario for late 2021, but would be gradual and well telegraphed by the Fed. Bottom line for fixed income investors: Vaccines and the economic recovery have moved long rates into a higher range than in mid-2020, but we expect limited increases in the first half and all the pressure to be on the back end of the curve.

4. Valuations: Low yields and tight spreads will be constraining factors to returns in 2021.

Key point: Credit spreads are sitting near typical cycle lows to begin the year. Bottom line for fixed income investors: As with all investment decisions, timing is key; a more aggressive, excess yield-driven posture may make more sense for the first half, giving way to a more defensive approach later in the 2021.

Credit Valuations Near Average Cycle Tights (valuations are option-adjusted spreads in bps)

5. Active management is key in a low-return environment.

Key point: Expect above-index returns to be driven by generating excess yield with spread sector overweight, active curve management, and security selection. Bottom line for fixed income investors: 2021 is not an environment to be passive with fixed income allocations given index durations and yield levels.

