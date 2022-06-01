ETF Industry KPI – Week of May 16, 2022

By Michael Venuto

Week of May 16, 2022 KPI Summary

This week, the industry experienced 13 ETF launches and 1 closure, shifting the 1-year Open-to-Close ratio to 5.40 and total US ETFs to 2,945.

ETF assets continue to trend down and haven’t been current levels since Spring 2021. After the surge of 2021 and drop of 2022 thus far, let’s dig into what else has changed in 1-year (data comparing 5/22/22 to 5/23/21). Total assets have increased 1.30%, there was an increase of 437 ETFs to total US ETF count (2,945), and +72 additional issuers by brand. From our 11 asset class categories, Managed Futures increased the most (104.90%) with Commodities Derivative in second (94.83%). Volatility had the worst performance (-13.98%) with Preferred Stock close behind (-11.42%). The two largest asset classes of Equity (76.35% of assets) and Fixed Income (18.53%) dropped -0.32% and rose 6.00% respectively. ETF expense ratio 12-month revenue sank from $11.42 Billion to $11.12 Billion. Share of Revenue from Active ETFs actually rose from 9.51% to 11.42% compared to Non-traditional and Traditional ETFs. Unsurprisingly, the open-to-close ratio has risen significantly from 1.73 to 5.40.

Although ETF assets have come back to levels of approximately one year ago, the number of issuers has grown 37.9% and total listings 17.4% with relatively consistent growth in both throughout the 12-months.

The tracked indexes had similar experiences in the last 12-months. The Toroso ETF Industry Index is down -13.48% while the S&P Financial Select Sector Index leads at -9.97%.

ETF Launches

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility US Large Cap ETF (ticker: SELV)

SEI Enhanced US Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (ticker: SEIM)

SEI Enhanced US Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (ticker: SEIQ)

SEI Enhanced US Large Cap Value Factor ETF (ticker: SEIV)

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (ticker: FIG)

Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF (ticker: TILL)

Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF (ticker: ORFN)

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (ticker: PFRL)

Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (ticker: BYRE)

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (ticker: MOOD)

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (ticker: TUGN)

STF Tactical Growth ETF (ticker: TUG)

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (ticker: MNBD)

ETF Closures

DeltaShares® S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF (ticker: DMRE)

Fund/Ticker Changes

Westfield Capital Dividend Growth Fund Investor Class (ticker: WCDGX) became Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (ticker: GDIV)

TETF.Index Performance vs. S&P Financial Select Sector Index

(as of May 20, 2022)

TETF.Index Performance vs. Other Leading Financial Indices

(March 31, 2017 May 20, 2022)

Source: Morningstar Direct

Why Follow the ETF Industry KPIs

The team at Toroso Investments began tracking the ETF Industry Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s) in the early 2000’s and have been consistently reporting on, and analyzing these metrics ever since. The table above was the impetus for the creation of the TETF.Index, the index that tracks the ETF industry. Each week, we will share the statistics we believe to be the most useful for identifying industry trends, in addition to the performance of the TEFT.Index.

