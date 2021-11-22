Due Dilly Podcast: Volatility, Investing with Facts, & Coaching

Welcome to the November edition of the Due Dilly Podcast. Today’s discussion will include something abstract for our quants out there, something useful that advisors and their clients can relate to, and some practical ideas that advisors can implement today. As always, Nik Boucher will be joined by Joe Mallen, Chief Investment Officer, and Jason Van Thiel, Director of Research for Helios Quantitative Research.

Helios Quantitative Research influences over 700 Financial Advisors and $30 billion in assets by creating, implementing, and monitoring quantitative asset allocation strategies.

Topics covered:

The possible split-ups of Facebook and GE

The emergence of the Bitcoin ETF

A closer look at ESG investing

And much more

Click this link or the button below to listen to this month’s episode on your favorite streaming platform.

ABOUT THE DUE DILLY PODCAST

The Due Dilly Podcast is a resource for Financial Advisors, provided by Helios Quantitative Research. The podcast is designed to help financial advisors communicate complex investment-related topics in a simple and effective way. Nik Boucher, Director of Marketing Operations hosts the show while Joe Mallen, CIO, and Jason Van Thiel, Director of Research for Helios provide expert commentary.