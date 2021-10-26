Day Hagan Tech Talk: Volatility of a Different Type

By Day Hagan Asset Management

SUMMARY

With corporate earnings coming out in abundance, a plethora of domestic and international narratives, and now, from a price perspective, a short-term overbought condition, we need to see if the market resets—consolidates or pulls back.

EVEN AN OLD DOG (ME) CAN LEARN A NEW TRICK

I’ve spent a good portion of the year discussing price volatility. Specifically, to expect and accept price movement in both directions by various asset classes, equity market indices (domestic and international), and macro sectors (XLE, XLU, etc.), along with capitalization size (large, mid, and small) and style (growth, value). Reflecting, I think we have experienced said price volatility, and the probability is that it will continue into year-end.

Over the weekend, I scanned a report written by Ed Mills and Chris Meekins with Raymond James & Associates that expanded my definition of volatility (thank you, gentlemen) when they used the phrase “policy volatility” (bolding by the author of this report):

Policy volatility tied to an accelerating pace of negotiations on a compromise reconciliation framework produced a market positive development this week with the likely removal of a corporate tax rate hike from consideration. Many revenue raising options remain on the table, including high income tax adjustments and minimum tax changes for corporations, but a shrinking top-line figure is reducing the scope of required revenue provisions.

Policy volatility. A great phrase and description given the current situations stemming from the “DC Beltway.”

GAME, SET, MATCH…

Consistent with the statement above (“produced a market positive development”), equity bulls retained possession of the ball last week, for the most part. This is evident by the NYSE (all issues) and S&P 500 Advance-Decline Lines (A/D Line) recording new intraweek highs, the Small Cap 600 A/D Line moved above a downtrend line (reach out for the charts) and the one-week performance statistics, through 10/22/21—Table 1.

…WELL, ALMOST

Within the context of the NDR Catastrophic Stop Loss Model remaining on a buy signal and the recent topside advance, shown below are a few short-term issues that may make equity market indices vulnerable to another period of volatility (downside probing) or lateral price action.