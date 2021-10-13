Cooking with Inflation

Astoria Portfolio Advisors would like to thank Bloomberg Quicktake, Eric Balchunas, and Joel Weber for having us as a guest on “Trillions: ETF Master Chef” where our CIO, John Davi, discussed our Inflation Sensitive strategy.

Photo Source: Bloomberg Quicktake