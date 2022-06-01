Confluence Investment Management Weekly Energy Update (May 26, 2022)

By Bill O’Grady, Thomas Wash, and Patrick Fearon-Hernandez, CFA | PDF

Crude oil prices have been mostly holding steady this week.

Crude oil inventories fell 1.0 mb compared to a 2.1 mb draw forecast. The SPR declined 6.0 mb, meaning the net draw was 7.0 mb.

In the details, U.S. crude oil production was unchanged at 11.9 mbpd. Exports rose 0.8 mbpd, while imports fell 0.1 mbpd. Refining activity rose 1.4% to 93.2% of capacity.

The above chart shows the seasonal pattern for crude oil inventories. This week’s report is consistent, showing a partial reversal of last week’s rise, with rising crude oil exports and increased refinery activity offsetting the continued draw from the SPR. Seasonally, the draw begins in earnest in June.

Since the SPR is being used, to some extent, as a buffer stock, we have constructed oil inventory charts incorporating both the SPR and commercial inventories.

Total stockpiles peaked in 2017 and are now at levels seen in late 2008. Using total stocks since 2015, fair value is $90.65.

With so many crosscurrents in the oil markets, we see some degree of normalization. The inventory/EUR model suggests oil prices should be around $60 per barrel, so we are seeing about $40 of risk premium in the market.

To scale the impact of high gasoline prices, we calculate the number of gallons a non-supervisory worker can purchase with one hour of work at the average national retail price of gasoline.

As the chart shows, we are approaching six gallons, which isn’t the all-time low but getting close to that level. In general, low readings tend to track consumer confidence and presidential approval ratings.

Market news:

Despite high oil prices, U.S. production growth has been slow. Although there are many reasons for this lack of output (e.g., high input costs, labor shortages, unfriendly regulatory environment), one particular reason is that oil executives are being paid based upon profitability and less on production.

Meanwhile, U.S. natural gas prices are elevated in a period where prices are usually weaker. Seasonal demand usually weakens in the spring and falls as temperatures moderate. This year, prices are elevated, in part, due to LNG exports. The LNG isn’t quite as global as oil, but it continues to expand.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation released its Summer Reliability Assessment. The risks of outages this summer are elevated.

Another factor limiting energy supplies is the skyrocketing cost of transportation.

Geopolitical news:

Alternative energy/policy news:

