Buy the Dip or Sell the Rally?

The mantra of retail investors since the onset of the pandemic has been to buy the dip – an approach that has largely worked with the market’s meteoric rise over the past two years. The danger with this approach is that it works until the day it doesn’t! For our weekend video, Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CEO & CIO Steve Cucchiaro discuss the risks inherent in these approaches that investors should consider.

