Bonds – An “Investment” or “Speculation”

By Rob Brown, PhD, CFA, Julex Capital Advisory Board Member

The 60/40 portfolio has been a staple for good reason—it has worked well over the long run. A large part of the efficacy of the 60/40 portfolio comes from bonds that offset equity losses in prolonged bear markets. Usually, interest rates decline during bear markets, which explains a majority of the increase in bond prices relative to other important considerations like current yield or manager selection. But with interest rates already so low, some are wondering if bonds can still perform their role within a portfolio or if other solutions could be more effective.

