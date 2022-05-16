Bond Investors Underperformed Despite a Bull Market. Now What?

Bonds have been in a secular bull market for forty years, and bond investors have reaped the benefits. Or have they?

Bond investors benefitted from secularly falling interest rates, but their active management within the overall fixed-income market detracted significantly from their returns. Recently updated data from Dalbar show bond investors, like equity investors, tend to buy high and sell low. As a result the “typical” active individual fixed-income investor has secularly underperformed virtually any buy-and-hold fixed-income strategy.

We believe that we are at the start of a pro-inflation paradigm shift, which will challenge traditional buy-and-hold fixed-income investing. If active individual fixed-income investors performed so terribly during a secular bull market, it seems quite a challenge to expect them to perform well during a less advantageous secular period.

A history of poor active management

The annual DALBAR study that estimates investors’ performance was recently released for 2021. Investor returns are calculated by DALBAR using the change in total mutual fund assets after excluding sales, redemptions and exchanges. This method of calculation captures realized and unrealized capital gains, dividends, interest, trading costs, sales charges, fees, expenses and any other costs. RBA then analyzed DALBAR’s results to see how the “Average Fixed Income Investor” would have performed over the past 3, 5, 10 and 20 years. RBA compared the DALBAR fixed income fund investor returns with those of different fixed income asset classes and sub-classes for the 3, 5, 10 and 20-year periods ending December 31, 2021.

Chart 1 shows the annualized returns of various fixed-income asset and sub-asset classes over the past 20 years. The only requirement for outperformance during the period was a willingness among fixed-income investors to take risk because bets on both long-duration and credit significantly outperformed. The top three performing classifications were 30-year zero-coupons, EM sovereigns, and US high yield.

However, Dalbar’s “typical” investor actually underperformed cash. Their timing decisions were so poor that they underperformed any buy-and-hold strategy in any fixed-income classification. Essentially, investors simply needed to pick one fixed-income category and hold to perform better than they actually did.

Chart 1: Asset Class Returns

(20-Years Annualized 12/31/2001-12/31/2021)

Charts 2, 3, and 4 show similar returns data for the last 3, 5, and 10 years, and the results are not different. Fixed-income investors’ active management proved unsuccessful in each of their periods, and the “typical” investor consistently underperformed virtually every major fixed-income category.

Chart 2: Asset Class Returns

(3-Years Annualized 12/31/2018-12/31/2021)

Chart 3: Asset Class Returns

(5-Years Annualized 12/31/2016-12/31/2021)

Chart 4: Asset Class Returns

(10-Years Annualized 12/31/2011-12/31/2021)

It has been widely recognized that short-term interest rates have been historically low for a long time and how unattractive money market investing has been. Yet, and perhaps most startling, fixed-income investors underperformed short-term T-Bills in all but the past 3-year period.

What happens now?

If we are correct and fixed-income performance will become more difficult in the future as secular disinflation turns to secular inflation, then fixed-income investing will likely need to change. The earlier charts demonstrated that fixed-income investors weren’t successful during a significant secular bull market for bonds. It seems unlikely that they’d perform better during a secular bear market when there are no positive trends to disguise allocation mistakes.

We think active fixed-income investing will change such that investors may need to be more:

Creative – look for both unique asset classes and hedging strategies.

Tactical – be willing to significantly alter duration and credit depending on the cycle.

Active – buy-and-hold strategies are likely to perform poorly as the secular tailwinds of disinflation and falling rates reverse.

Active fixed-income is often summarized by the following 2×2 matrix. One side of the matrix differentiates high versus low quality, whereas the other side highlights long versus short duration. Fixed-income investors must decide which exposures they want within their portfolios or whether to neutralize their positions to their benchmark (i.e., being on a dividing line in the graphic).

The following two charts compare the performance of credit versus quality while keeping duration constant and the performance of long versus short duration while keeping credit constant. In other words, the charts examine the historical performance when deciding between columns only or rows only.

Chart 5 shows there were 5 strategic decisions investors had to make in the last 10 years regarding quality. Chart 6 indicates there were 11 decisions regarding duration. In most cases the duration decisions didn’t coincide with the credit decisions. Thus, an active fixed-income investor would have had to make roughly 16 important allocation decisions in the last 10 years.

Making such decisions was a significant challenge to investors during the bond bull market. They underperformed, but at least returns were positive. If they have similar difficulty during a secular bear market, it seems highly likely their returns would be negative.

Chart 5: Bloomberg US High Yield vs. Bloomberg US Corporates

May 3, 2012 – May 3, 2022

Chart 6 Bloomberg 20+ Year Corporates vs. Bloomberg 3-5 Year Corporates

May 2, 2012 – May 3,

Reliving the 1960s and 1970s

If the period of secular disinflation that fueled the secular bond bull market is ending, then bond investors may be challenged as they were in the 1960s and 1970s. Chart 7 shows the risk return statistics of long-term Treasuries by decade.

The chart highlights how the overall bond market bailed out poor active management. Bonds gave high returns . However, bonds had poor returns during the 1960s and 1970s and a higher probability of negative returns.

Chart 7: Risk/Return of Long Term Government Bonds by Decade (total returns)

A new paradigm of bond investing.

The changing global economy is signaling a potential end to secular disinflation and secularly falling interest rates. Accordingly, the global economy might be signaling a paradigm shift in fixed-income investing.

Buy-and-hold strategies worked well when the bond market was in a secular bull phase. Poor active management’s mistakes were easily masked by the downward trend in rates. However, a review of earlier decades shows that buy-and-hold strategies don’t work well during a secular bear market and mistakes are quickly exposed.

Truly active “active” management might be the new requirement for successful fixed-income investing.

