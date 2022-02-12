As the Yield Curves

Our weekend video focuses on a topic that is in the news a great deal. Fritz Folts, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Strategist, and Steve Cucchiaro, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, discuss the yield curve’s importance and why its shape matters. They review:

What is the yield curve slope, and what can it tell us?

How does 3EDGE measure the yield curve, and why is that important?

How could central bank policy impact the yield curve?

In light of potential policy changes, how should investors think about positioning their portfolios?

