As the Yield Curves

Our weekend video focuses on a topic that is in the news a great deal. Fritz Folts, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Strategist, and Steve Cucchiaro, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, discuss the yield curve’s importance and why its shape matters. They review:
- What is the yield curve slope, and what can it tell us?
- How does 3EDGE measure the yield curve, and why is that important?
- How could central bank policy impact the yield curve?
- In light of potential policy changes, how should investors think about positioning their portfolios?
For more news, information, and strategy, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.
Content continues below advertisement