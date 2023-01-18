Actively Managing Energy Exposure | ETF Trends

Energy Will Lead to Significant Portfolio Dispersions

The impact of inflation on 2022 portfolio returns led many investors to pile into energy stocks, which contributed a positive 65.84% return on a 2.7% weighting because of the sector’s positive alignments with inflation and earnings growth. According to Bloomberg, this means that it contributed 1.69% in return over a 18.10% loss. Clearly, with no other sector providing a positive return, we can call that alpha! By year end 2022, energy was 5.28%, so while a modest exposure made a meaningful difference for investors in 2022, we believe the sector will have even greater impact in 2023. As a reminder, as of December 31, 2021, according to the S&P Global Indices, an estimated $15.6 trillion was indexed or benchmarked to the S&P 500 index, with about $7.1 trillion in the form of passive funds. All this follows a question from a financial advisor that we received last week.

Questions from financial advisors make our days fun at the ETF Think Tank, and this week we were asked: “How can it be that the iShares Growth ETF (IWO) which tracks the Russell 2,000 Growth index has a 6-7% weighting in energy? Isn’t energy a value play?”

Answer: Part One – Differences in Large Cap Integrated Energy Companies

Renewables and alternatives make up the energy category, and yes, Chevron and Exxon are involved in energy alternatives and renewables, despite being mostly known as traditional integrated energy producers. In retrospect this may be obvious, but way too often we think about large companies in simple style box categories. Also, let’s not forget that how a company spends shareholder dollars can amount to future growth prospects, or at least, it is expected to. Barron’s highlighted the complexity of this issue when Brian Swint wrote “BP and Shell vs Exxon and Chevron: the Mystery of Big Oil’s P/E Gap.” Sometimes there is a reason for the cheapness of a stock. As Brian writes, “last year, global oil companies boomed. BP and Shell both based in London, saw share prices rise some 40% in 2022, and trade at five times forward earnings. U.S.-based Exxon Mobil soared nearly 80% and trades at almost 10 times earnings, while Chevron rose 50% and trades at 11 times.”

Swint continues with, “why that gap? Many blame windfall-profit taxes. All the oil giants feasted on rising oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine. While prices have fallen, they’re still at levels that produce sizable profits. However, European governments are clawing back some of those gains by taxing oil producers to subsidize high energy costs for consumers.” We would also note that Exxon continues to show progress with its spending (read about that here.)

Answer: Part Two – How is Energy Addressed Across Factors

