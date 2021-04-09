3EDGE Asset Management

In his over 35 years of studying the global capital markets and managing investment portfolios, Mr. Cucchiaro has become known for his use of proprietary investment research methods including the application of concepts from system dynamics, complexity economics, artificial intelligence and multi-player game theory to analyze the global capital markets. Mr. Cucchiaro began managing investment portfolios in 1994. He was the founder and served as President and Chief Investment Officer of Windward Investment Management Inc., which was acquired by Charles Schwab in November 2010. At the acquisition, Windhaven Investment Management continued the business of Windward. From the early days of Windward through June 2014, assets under management under Mr. Cucchiaro’s tenure grew from less than $75 million to nearly $20 billion. After more than three years of working towards a successful transition following the acquisition, Mr. Cucchiaro left Windhaven in June of 2014.

Mr. Cucchiaro has appeared on Bloomberg TV and Radio, CNBC, Consuelo Mack’s WealthTrack and the Nightly Business Report, and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, The Financial Times, Forbes and BusinessWeek.

Mr. Cucchiaro has an SB in Mathematics from M.I.T. and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. During the late 1970s, Mr. Cucchiaro was a member of the US Olympic Team in yacht racing and became national champion of his class in 1978 and Gold Medalist in the 1979 Pan American Olympic Games. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and is a member of the MIT Sloan Finance Group Advisory Board.