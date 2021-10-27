ETF Prime: Tom Lydon & Bitwise’s Matt Hougan on Bitcoin ETFs

On this week’s episode of ETF Prime, host Nate Geraci is joined by ETF Trends’ CEO, Tom Lydon, and Bitwise’s CIO, Matt Hougan, to cover the impact that bitcoin futures ETFs have had thus far, as well as the significance of these products for investors. Additionally, ProcureAM’s CEO, Andrew Chanin, puts the spotlight on the Procure Space ETF (UFO) and the LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (LGBT).

First up, Lydon compares the launch of the first bitcoin futures ETFs to the launch of the first physical gold ETF, the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). Getting that to that first billion dollars in assets under management occurred in just a few days. Just last summer, GLD had gotten up to $184 billion, something that was never imagined to happen, he says. Yet BITO blew past the billion dollar AUM mark in just two days.

Lydon adds, “When you line up what’s going on right now [regarding BITO], not that it’s going to necessarily make $184 billion, but there’s a huge amount of upside.”

While BITO’s quick rise to $1 billion in AUM wasn’t necessarily expected, it was a hope that was realistic, says Lydon. Through this futures-based offering that’s SEC-approved and validated, advisors now have something they can bring up to clients, who are more interested in cryptocurrency than ever before.

Lydon and Geraci also go through five key takeaways for advisors. These include satisfying client demand, the validation from the SEC, how an ETF offers highly correlated on-platform exposure, and more.

What to Procure Today

Moving in another direction, Andrew Chanin discusses two of ProcureAM’s ETFs: the wonderfully named UFO and LGBT. Chanin explains that the funds were in development for a long time before their launch, and he just needed the right team to help support them.

For UFO, being able to partner with the S-Network Space Index was a great way to help cover the space economy, which was a big unknown up to that point. The side benefit of being first to market was aided by the comfort afforded by having such a great index to work with, says Chanin.

“We wanted to make sure that if we were going to be in the marketplace, we wanted to have an index that we could stand behind, and that’s something that we’re really proud of with UFO.”

For LGBT, the idea was to once again create a platform to help third parties bring their concepts to market — in this case, LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings. The fund focuses on the 100 companies that most align themselves with the LGBTQ community.

“There’s something much bigger about the LGBTQ+ community. This community represents roughly a trillion-dollar economy in the United States alone. It represents different age groups, genders, ethnicities, backgrounds, and people all over the country and world.” Chanin adds.

He goes on to point out that the community has been known to have been one of the most loyal spenders and purchasers of goods and services they believe are aligned with them. There’s a natural alpha opportunity in finding companies that are supportive to these consumers.

Geracie and Chanin go on to have a discussion about the Procure Asset Launchpad, which helps third parties bring their ideas to market.

Be Wise With Bitwise’s Pending ETFs

Later on, Geraci speaks with Hougan, who is actually waiting on two live bitcoin ETF filings with the SEC. One of the funds is a futures-based ETF, the other is a spot product.

Being an expert in ETFs and crypto, Hougan has plenty of thoughts on what has happened in the past week, as well as some on the future in regards to any eventual plans the SEC may have for a physically-backed bitcoin ETF.

Listen to the Entire ETF Prime Episode Featuring Tom Lydon: