The Highs & Lows of Applying Rules to CEF Investing
You are at:»»The Highs & Lows of Applying Rules to CEF Investing
ETF of the Week - ETF Trends
ETF of the Week

The Highs & Lows of Applying Rules to CEF Investing

Roxanna Islam, Head of Sector and Industry Research at VettaFi, discusses the benefits and flaws of applying rules-based investing to closed-end funds. She notes that changes in the industry have forced changes on a rules-guided index of closed-end funds and how that is impacting the holdings and asset allocation of the fund-of-funds that some investors are using instead of building their own portfolio of individual closed-end strategies.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.

RELATED TOPICS
CEF Investingchuck jaffeetf of the weekexpert insightsPodcastsroxanna islam
X