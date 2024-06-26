The Highs & Lows of Applying Rules to CEF Investing

Roxanna Islam, Head of Sector and Industry Research at VettaFi, discusses the benefits and flaws of applying rules-based investing to closed-end funds. She notes that changes in the industry have forced changes on a rules-guided index of closed-end funds and how that is impacting the holdings and asset allocation of the fund-of-funds that some investors are using instead of building their own portfolio of individual closed-end strategies.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.