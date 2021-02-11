ETF of the Week: IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART)



ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show.

HART tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of global stocks with favorable health-related ESG ratings. The fund adopts a thematic ESG investment approach aligned with the American Heart Association’s overall mission of helping people live longer, healthier lives.

Continuing down this path, HART invests in companies that reflect core AHA initiatives, research, and programming, with a specific focus on those that provide a diagnosis and/or treatment of cardiovascular diseases and manufacturing and distribution of healthy food or wellness products.

The fund is the first thematic, “Dual Impact” ESG ETF, and is part of a broader strategy at New York Life Investments designed to balance “me-focused” returns and “we-focused” social good by granting values-driven investors access to investment strategies that advance social causes and important global initiatives. Ideally, the fund will gain exposure to the “healthy hearts” theme through companies involved in treating cardiovascular disease and those supporting healthy, active lifestyles.

Looking After The HART

Studies show that heart disease is greatly preventable, and the global population looks to extend its longevity. Tackling the health issue is also an investment opportunity. Companies that contribute to the fight against heart disease or help promote healthy living will outperform the future’s broader equity market.

Heart disease is the #1 cause of death in the U.S. and worldwide. Americans over 20 live with heart disease, and it costs the U.S. $219 billion each year. Coupled with an increasingly aging population looking to adopt healthier lifestyles, it’s no surprise that sectors surrounding heart health are becoming increasingly important.

Meanwhile, treatments for heart disease continue to evolve. In connection with the strategy, New York Life Investments and IndexIQ will make ongoing contributions to the American Heart Association’s Social Impact Fund.

Launched in 2019, the Association’s Social Impact Fund was designed to enhance communities by investing in local entrepreneurs and organizations, breaking down the social and economic barriers to health equity. These organizations can address the economic and social conditions that can affect a person’s health, including social cohesion, employment, education, housing, and food access. To date, it has activated more than $35 million in new funding for 39 organizations.

Listen to the full podcast episode on the HART ETF:



For more podcast episodes featuring Tom Lydon, visit our podcasts category.