ETF Issuer League: JPMorgan ETFs Near $100 Billion | ETF Trends

Another week went by, and there was a clear standout issuer in the ETF Issuer League: JPMorgan Chase. The megabank’s ETFs added more than double the next closest issuer in net inflows with nearly $5 billion in inflows for the week. That’s almost double the net inflows taken in by Big Three player Vanguard with almost $2.4 billion in net inflows.

Surprisingly, it was not the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and its rampant current income that led the way for the firm, but instead, the JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) which has been the hot commodity strategy for inflows over the last week. It added $3.2 billion in net inflows for the month – a big leap compared to the 30th birthday ETF SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with $1.9 billion in that time according to VettaFi.

“JPMorgan has quickly become the leader in the active ETF space and has gained the trust of advisors. They are tapping into established fund managers and continue to offer compelling ETF strategies,” said VettaFi Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth. “Their future remains bright.”

BBEU charges just nine basis points for its index of European stocks, designed to cover the top 85% of the float-adjusted market capitalization of European equity markets. The ETF has outperformed its ETF Database Category Average and its Factset Segment Average over the last three months, returning 22.4% in that time.

BlackRock Financial Management and its iShares Suite remained at the top on an AUM basis, though saw the most outflows among all firms with -$1.8 billion in net outflows for the week. Vanguard inched ever closer to $2 trillion in AUM, meanwhile, with its inflows led by the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX).

Finally, another notable issuer was ProShares, which managed the largest weekly net inflows among all firms with less than $100 billion in AUM. The firm added $793 million for the week with the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (SQQQ) leading the way with $631 million.

With the Fed’s rate hike looming next week, investors would do well to keep an eye on how issuers in the ETF world respond to what will be a critical early-year decision, reflected in the ETF Issuer League Table and without.

