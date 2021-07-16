SS&C ALPS Advisors Adds Active Large Cap Value ETF, ‘HVAL’

On Friday, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) announced that SS&C ALPS Advisors, an asset manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C, launched the ALPS | Hillman Active Value ETF (HVAL), an active large cap value ETF. HVAL seeks long-term total return from a combination of income and capital gains.

“ALPS Advisors is recognized for innovation, and that continues with our Hillman Capital partnership,” said Laton Spahr, President of SS&C ALPS Advisors. “Bringing the strategy to market as an ETF may provide additional benefits and broadens access to the great tradition of Hillman Capital.”

The investment process begins with proprietary fundamental analysis to identify businesses with sustainable competitive advantages. Once qualified, the business equity will be added into the portfolio only when mispriced by markets and available at sufficient discounts to the fair market value. und positions are sold if and when ALPS has determined a company’s valuation exceeds fair market. The fund provides a fully transparent, actively managed strategy in a low-cost, tax-efficient fund structure.

Hillman Capital Management’s Investment Philosophy

HVAL will rely on Hillman Capital Management (HCM), which seeks to invest in companies ALPS believes to have sustainable competitive advantages, at times when they calculate that their stocks are undervalued. The strength of this discipline is derived from independent research, focusing on quality enterprises and applying disciplined valuation metrics.

A Rigorous Research Driven Active Investment Process

“For more than 20 years, Hillman Capital has been focused on investing in quality businesses we believe possess a sustainable competitive advantage and buying these businesses at times when the markets have undervalued them,” said Mark Hillman, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Hillman Capital Management. “Our discipline is derived from independent research, a focus on quality enterprises and fundamental valuation metrics within the fund strategy.”

For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.