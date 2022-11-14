REITs: Property at a Discount | ETF Trends

The fundamentals of the majority of real estate sectors remain favorable despite REITs having traded off nearly 30% this year.

High occupancy and solid demand drive strong net operating income growth for the sector; however, despite healthy fundamentals, the REIT market has traded off significantly, with REITs now trading at a significant discount to the underlying value of their real estate portfolios.

In the upcoming webcast on November 14, REITs: Property at a Discount, Craig Leupold, CEO at GSI Capital Advisors; Nick Tannura, CIO at GSI Capital Advisors; Eric Hewitt, CIO at SS&C ALPS Advisors; and Tom Lydon, vice chairman of VettaFi, will engage in thoughtful discourse on how the gap between public and private market pricing of real estate assets will shrink over time.

Leupold, Tannura, Hewitt, and Lydon will discuss during the webcast how the closing of the gap between pricing of public and private market real estate assets could portend outsized returns for REITs, certainly relative to private market alternatives.

Topics discussed during the November 14 webcast will include real estate fundamentals across various property sectors, public versus private market valuation of real estate, REIT capital structures, and income stability and growth.

SS&C ALPS Advisors has two ETFs available to investors that offer exposure to the real estate class. The ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG) is a passive fund, while the ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is actively managed.



vettafi.com is owned by VettaFi, which also owns the index provider for RDOG. VettaFi is not the sponsor of RDOG, but VettaFi’s affiliate receives an index licensing fee from the ETF sponsor.