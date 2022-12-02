JRNY Posts Second Straight Month of Gains | ETF Trends

The ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF (JRNY) posted its second consecutive month of positive performance in November.

JRNY returned 7.6% in November, a month in which broader markets were lifted by easing inflation and optimism surrounding a potential slowing pace of U.S. rate hikes. The S&P 500 also posted its second consecutive month of gains, with a total return of 5.6%.

JRNY, which tracks the S-Network Global Travel Index (TRAVEL), offers access to a broad global travel ecosystem and other travel beneficiaries to provide holistic exposure to secular tailwinds in global travel.

“JRNY’s broad sector diversification has helped the ETF stand out,” Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, said. “The fund owns consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and industrials as well as smaller stakes in financial and information technology stocks that can and are benefiting from global travel.”

JRNY’s rebound began in October, when the fund returned 7.1%, outperforming broad global markets as represented by the Morningstar Global Markets Index (MSGMUSDN), which returned 6.02% during the month. Global travel spending surged to 6% above 2019 levels in October, the highest since the start of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Travel Association. JRNY is down -15.1% year-to-date as of December 1, according to YCharts.

Quality screening across diversified global travel stocks separates JRNY from other travel-focused strategies, such as the Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF (CRUZ).

JRNY is composed of 80 holdings, with its top holdings currently including LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC), L’Oreal S.A. (OR), Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), and Marriott International Inc. (MAR) as of November 18, according to ETF Database.

The fund invests in companies principally engaged in, or deriving significant revenue from, the global travel industry, including four segments: Booking & Rental Agencies, Airlines & Airport Services, Hotels, Casinos & Cruise Lines and Global Travel Beneficiaries.

vettafi.com is owned by VettaFi, which also owns the index provider for JRNY. VettaFi is not the sponsor of JRNY, but VettaFi’s affiliate receives an index licensing fee from the ETF sponsor.