Acquisitions & Postive Drug Data Boost SBIO ETF Again

Last week, the ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) posted gains of around 1% and outperformed broader equity markets as well as large-cap biotech indices. Valuations for SBIO’s small-to-mid cap biotech holdings were buoyed by positive M&A (merger & acquisition) sentiment last week and positive drug trial data.

The deal represents the 17th SBIO constituent to be acquired since its December 30, 2014 inception and the average premium paid by the acquirer for SBIO constituents sits at 51.33%.

Also announced last week was Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ, not held in SBIO*) acquisition of mid-cap immunotherapy company, Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA, not held in SBIO*), for $6.5 billion, which represented a 70% premium. This provided further valuation support for the biotech & immunotherapy space.

Source: Bloomberg, L.P., as of August 21, 2020; Data represents Publicly-Traded Companies

The MNTA/JNJ acquisition represents the first biotech deal with a total value over $5 billion in 2020, however, the total number of small-to-mid (SMid) cap deals remains fairly consistent with levels seen in 2019 at this time, despite the pandemic.

Per Bloomberg, large cap biotech companies currently hold 13% of their market caps in cash on average, and with their shares nearing all-time highs to also be used as currency to do deals, M&A across the SMid cap biotech space should continue to benefit SBIO.

POSITIVE DRUG DATA ALSO DRIVING SBIO RETURNS

Puma Biotech (PBYI, 0.31% weight*) climbed 11% on the week after announcing positive Phase 2 study results to control diarrhea for patients using its breast cancer therapy. Krystal Biotech (KRYS, 0.59% weight*) jumped over 10% last week after the FDA designated its gene therapy for treating cystic fibrosis as an orphan drug designation, which allows the company exclusivity for seven years along with certain tax credits.

Following positive early data on its COVID-19 vaccine, Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT, 0.92% weight*) shot up nearly 30% last week after announcing a supply deal with Israel that is potentially worth $275 million. The company has also signed an agreement with Singapore and a number of other countries are interested as well.

Source: Bloomberg, L.P., as of August 21, 2020

* Weights in IDOG as of 8/21/2020

TOP 10 FUND HOLDINGS^

Source: ALPS as of August 21, 2020 (subject to change)

