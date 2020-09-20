WCG Impact Series: Earth Day – Corporate Commitments to Support Environmental Protection

From The Wealth Consulting Group

“The earth is what we all have in common” – Wendell Berry

April 22nd marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and the celebration was grand! Many businesses came forward to share the actions they’re taking to support environmental protection and awareness.

As a firm who values conscious capital and #ESG investing, we’d like to feature these companies and the change they’re enacting in this week’s #WCGImpactSeries

YUM! Brands (including KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Habit Burger Grill) – Is the largest fast food company and has over 50,000 restaurants. YUM! Brands has committed to eliminate polystyrene (EPS) foam (styrofoam), globally, by 2022!

Apple – Has shown dedication to environmental protection by powering all of its facilities around the globe with 100% renewable energy and actively encourages others in the industry to follow suit.

Starbucks – Has pledged to cut packaging waste by 50% by 2030. They have also committed to making existing single use cups more recyclable and they’re pursuing long-term efforts to shift to reusable containers. Many prior commitments from Starbucks were focused on North America and Europe but they have recently outlined new goals to cover all 82 countries in which they do business.

Workday – Has remained at the forefront of environmental sustainability by relying 100% on renewable energy, adhering to a zero landfill policy, and achieving carbon neutrality.

Kellogg’s – is phasing out pre-harvest glyphosphate use for wheat and oats by 2025. Glyphosphate is the main ingredient in Roundup and by eliminating pre-harvest sprays of glyphosphate, they’re reducing the risk of this chemical (a carcinogen) showing up in our food.

