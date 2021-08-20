Volvo to Use the World’s First Fossil-Free Steel

Sweden’s SSAB reveals it has “produced the world’s first fossil-free steel,” and has already begun delivery to its first customer, Volvo Group, according to CNBC. The work is a collaborative creation of the Hybrit project, owned by SSAB, mineral and mining group LKAB, and Vattenfell, an energy firm, with the latter two being owned by the Swedish state.

Hybrit was created in 2016. Its purpose is to use 100% fossil-free hydrogen in place of coal for steel production. The steel created in will be used for trial purposes, and SSAB believes that it is a key step to creating a value chain for iron and steel production that is fossil-free.

“The first fossil-free steel in the world is not only a breakthrough for SSAB, it represents proof that it’s possible to make the transition and significantly reduce the global carbon footprint of the steel industry. We hope that this will inspire others to also want to speed up the green transition,” said Martin Lindqvist, President and CEO of SSAB.

The iron and steel sector is currently a major producer of carbon dioxide emissions. The International Energy Agency reported that iron and steel creates 2.6 gigatons of carbon emissions each year, an amount that was larger than emissions from the cement or chemicals sectors. It is also the largest consumer of coal, having 75% of its energy needs met through this form of energy.

The goal is to have this steel able to be trialed and used industrially as early as 2026.

“Industry and especially the steel industry create large emissions but are also an important part of the solution. To drive the transition and become the world’s first fossil-free welfare state, collaboration between business, universities and the public sector is crucial,” said Ibrahim Baylan, the Minister of Trade and Industry of Sweden, as reported by H2 View.

