How to Work with Clients to Integrate ESG Investing

ESG is about informing better decision-making by adding the assessment of material, environmental, social and governance issues to the investment process. It enriches traditional research like analyzing financial statements, industry trends and company growth strategies.

What began as a vehicle for expressing one’s values has evolved into a means of adding value to a portfolio. As State Street Global Advisors President and CEO Cyrus Taraporevala observes, “Addressing material ESG issues is good business practice and essential to a company’s long-term financial performance—a matter of value, not values.”

Incorporate new perspectives on value and performance



Recent research highlighting long-term risk-adjusted returns and lower downside has challenged the notion that ESG investing could mean sacrificing returns.3 Additionally, State Street Global Advisors’ own research finds that 69% of ESG adopters say that pursuing an ESG strategy has helped with managing volatility. Seventy-five percent expect the same returns from those investments as they do from others.4

Yet, while the potential benefits of ESG investing are becoming more clear, sometimes the path for clients to take isn’t as obvious. The increasing number of ESG options reflects the diversity of investor objectives, including: