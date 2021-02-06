How Investors Turned to ETFs for Liquidity and Market Access in 2020

We also saw an increase in the share of the trading volume on US exchanges for ETFs in 2020. Over the past 15 years, as well as in a more recent five-year period, ETF trading volumes accounted for an average of 27% of all exchange volume. However, from February to April 2020 there were 36 consecutive trading days where ETF volumes represented more than 30% of tape volumes — the longest streak since the Global Financial Crisis. And ETFs peaking at 41% of exchange volume in early March[4] underscores how investors relied on ETFs to source liquidity and reposition portfolios during the worst of the pandemic-induced turmoil.

Sourcing Liquidity and Seeking Market Access



The uptick in ETF trading volume in 2020 extended beyond long only investors seeking to increase or decrease exposure to a particular asset class, geography or sector. As orders from different investors with varying objectives aggregated on exchange, deep pools of liquidity formed — allowing investors to efficiently transfer risk. As illustrated in the below chart, the times in which ETF trading volumes spiked during 2020’s volatility, overall flows often remained relatively muted. This spike in secondary trading relative to primary trading in March 2020 signals that investors met on exchange as many underlying markets were constrained, demonstrating how secondary ETF trading can provide additive liquidity benefits for investors.

Conversely, secondary market trading did translate to primary market activity in the final months of 2020 as election uncertainty dissipated and positive vaccine headlines shifted market sentiment. This helped push ETF flows to a full-year record $505 billion,[5] with November registering the most inflows for any month ever with over $90 billion — even though ranking sixth in monthly volumes.[6] This higher rate of primary market participation reflects investors using ETFs as tactical instruments to reposition portfolios and quickly obtain specific market access (e.g., risk-on recovery sectors).