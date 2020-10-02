Green Bond Sees High Interest in the Middle East

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing is already becoming a global phenomenon. In the Middle East, green bonds that fund special ESG projects are gaining high interest from investors, which should only increase the popularity of the space.

“Egypt pulled in orders for nearly five times the $750 million size of the Middle East and North Africa’s first sovereign green bond, as it pushes ahead with anti-pollution and renewable energy projects,” a Bloomberg Green article said. “The Arab world’s most populous nation sold the five-year notes at a yield of 5.25%, well inside an opening target of about 5.75%, after amassing more than $3.7 billion of investor orders. The sale ‘put Egypt on the map of sustainable financing,’ the Finance Ministry said.”