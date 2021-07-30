Global ESG ETFs Attracted Record Inflows Over H1 2021

Globally listed environmental, social, and governance exchange traded funds have enjoyed record inflows over the first half of the year.

According to ETFGI data, global ESG-related ETFs attracted $293 billion, and related exchange traded products brought in $83 billion.

ESG ETFs brought in net inflows of $9.09 billion over June, bringing year-to-date net inflows to a record $83.04 billion for the first six months of 2021, compared to the $29.49 billion gathered over the same period last year. The June inflows also marked the 64th consecutive month of net inflows.

ESG ETFs and ETPs assets under management rose by 4.6% to $293 billion from $280 billion at the end of May 2021, according to ETFGI’s June 2021 ETF and ETP ESG industry landscape insights report.

The record $83.04 billion net inflows for H1 2021 was just $5.91 billion below the full year 2020 record net inflows of $88.95 billion.

ETFGI also noted that substantial inflows could be attributed to the top 20 ETFs and ETPs by net new assets, which altogether brought in $4.90 billion over June.

Global ESG ETFs and ETPs made up 644 ETFs and ETPs across 1,899 listings, with total assets of $293 billion from 145 providers on 37 exchanges over 30 countries. After net inflows of $9.09 billion and market moves for the month of June, assets invested in ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally rose by 4.6% to $293 billion at the end of June 2021 from $280 billion at the end of May 2021.

Meanwhile, equity ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe also accumulated a record $59.61 billion in net inflows over the first half of 2021.

“The S&P 500 gained 2.33% in June and are up 15.25% in the first half of 2021. Developed markets ex-U.S. lost 0.82% in June but are up 9.96% in the first half. Emerging markets are up 0.47% in June and are up 9.03% in the first half,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

