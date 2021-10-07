Company Executives Calling for Rules Regarding ESG From FASB

The Financial Accounting Standards Board is being called upon by executives from numerous public companies to create accounting rules for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Back in June, the FASB opened up consultations for their agenda to public opinion on what their long-term goals should be; it was the first time it has done so in five years. The board is expected to release its summary in the coming months based on the results from input, which was closed as of last month.

Telecommunications company Charter Communications has asked that the FASB regulate accounting for energy transactions such as carbon-offset credits and renewable energy certificates, all geared towards helping a company reduce its carbon footprint. In their letters, companies have reiterated the lack of rules and highlighted their expectations that this type of reporting will only continue to become a bigger part of their business accounting going forward.

In particular, Charter is seeking to become carbon-neutral and wants to partake in more energy-related agreements, but as there are currently no rules regarding how to account for those transactions, the task is proving difficult.

“Uncertainty exists today on what…accounting literature to apply,” Kevin Howard, Charter Communications’ chief accounting officer and controller, wrote in a letter on September 22.

This is a sentiment that was repeated by Autodesk’s chief accounting officer, Stephen Hope, who wrote in his own letter about his company’s struggle to provide financial reports for investors about Autodesk’s renewable energy credits and carbon offsets that could be compared to competitors. A lack of regulation and rules means that the reports from companies are often different, containing different types of measurements or reporting different metrics, making it impossible for investors to compare.

There is movement within the ESG reporting space as SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has requested that his staff submit a proposal by the end of the year regarding mandatory ESG disclosures for companies.

