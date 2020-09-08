You are at:»»Biggest ESG Funds Are Outpacing the S&P 500
ESG Channel - ETF Trends
ESG Channel

Biggest ESG Funds Are Outpacing the S&P 500

By on

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing was such a force in the second quarter that not even Covid-19 could stop the space from accelerating its growth and outperforming even the S&P 500. That performance was readily apparent in two of the biggest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the ESG category: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) and iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI).

“The top performer is BlackRock’s $9.2 billion iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU), up 10.1% (excluding reinvested dividends) since the start of the year, compared with the S&P 500’s 6.9% advance,” a Bloomberg article noted. “The iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI) has risen 9.7%, the Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) has gained 7.4%, and the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) has climbed 7.1%.”

The ESG space was already gaining popularity even ahead of Covid-19, but the pandemic only sparked more interest in this type of investing. If the current trends suggest future trends, then the ESG space can only experience more growth ahead.

^MSACWIESGF Chart

^MSACWIESGF data by YCharts

Other ESG Options in ETFs

ETF investors who want exposure to ESG can look to funds like the FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (CBOE: ESG). For investors who want ESG exposure, as well as global diversification, can look to the FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (CBOE: ESGG).

ESG seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the STOXX® USA ESG Impact Index. The underlying index is designed to reflect the performance of a selection of companies that, in aggregate, possess greater exposure to ESG characteristics relative to the STOXX® USA 900 Index, a float-adjusted market-capitalization weighted index of U.S.- incorporated companies. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the underlying index.

ESGG seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the STOXX® Global ESG Impact Index. The index is designed to reflect the performance of a selection of companies that, in aggregate, possess greater exposure to environmental, social, and governance characteristics relative to the STOXX® Global 1800 Index, a float-adjusted market-capitalization weighted index of companies incorporated in the U.S. or in developed international markets. The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the index and in ADRs and GDRs based on the securities in the index.

For more market trends, visit  ETF Trends.

RELATED TOPICS
DSIESGESGGESGUssga

State Street Resources

X