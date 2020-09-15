More Active ETFs Will Hit the Market, Says J.P. Morgan

Passive exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been the beneficiaries of an extended bull run the past decade plus, but global investment firm J.P. Morgan says the tide could be turning in favor of active funds. Recent survey results show that investor interest is growing for more active funds that can navigate the current uncertainty in the markets.

“While only 2% of ETFs were actively-managed as of about a year ago, 2020 has seen a flurry of new launches of active products,” a MarketWatch article noted. “And investor interest – and expectations for more widespread adoption – are strong, according to a survey out Monday.”