Get Quality Debt with This Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

With a helping hand extended from the Federal Reserve amid the Covid-19 pandemic, corporate bonds got a nice boost as investors followed suit and piled more capital into debt issues. However, as 2020 comes to a close, bond investors should look towards more quality debt with a lesser likelihood of defaulting–an opportunity to take advantage of investment grade corporate bonds.

“U.S. companies sold more debt during the third quarter of 2020 than ever before, extending this year’s record-breaking bond bonanza into the second half of the year even as some analysts predict a slowdown,” a Wall Street Journal article noted. “Highly rated companies including Apple Inc. and Gilead Sciences Inc. issued more than $267 billion of bonds from July through September, according to data firm Dealogic. Below-investment-grade firms such as Charter Communications Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corp. sold more than $119 billion. Those are both the largest amounts for that period in data going back to 1995.”