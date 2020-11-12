Election 2020 and implications for overseas stocks

Key takeaways:

Investors are looking at the 2020 U.S. elections as a catalyst for changes to foreign policy and trade

Two entrenched investment trends will remain in play regardless of the outcome: deglobalization and innovation

These dynamic trends have increased the importance of international equities in investor portfolios

The outcome of the 2020 U.S. elections has potential to usher in major changes to foreign policy and trade.

Global investors are watching to see how potential turnover in the White House and Congress might affect investment risk appetite in the short term and, more broadly, sway performance of international financial assets over the long term.

The BlackRock Investment Institute believes that a victory by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would likely signify a return to more predictable foreign policy and trade relations, even as it may also present some challenges for markets such as increased regulation and higher U.S. corporate taxes. More predictable trade policy could benefit export-focused economies including emerging markets. A second term for President Donald Trump, by contrast, would likely mean a continuation and perhaps doubling down of an “America First” stance on trade and immigration.

Regardless of the election outcome, the BII sees the U.S.-China rivalry staying structurally elevated, since there is bipartisan support for a more competitive stance on China.

For investors, two notable long-term trends are likely to be highly relevant to international equities well beyond the election: deglobalization and regional innovation.

Deglobalization: a structural trend

The coronavirus pandemic has had profound effects on global business operations and supply chains, ultimately accelerating the ongoing trend of deglobalization, which refers to a retreat in multinational trade and investment.

One result for investors has been the growing need to look internationally for global asset growth that was previously accessible by investing in domestic companies with robust multinational operations.

Figure 1: Global total trade volume declined since 2016