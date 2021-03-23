3 iShares ETFs to Consider as BlackRock Slashes Fees on More Funds

With a vast array of exchange traded funds (ETFs) to choose from, one way to attract investor capital is to offer low fees. BlackRock is doing just that with more funds in its iShares brand.

Here are a few of its ETFs to consider for cost-conscious investors.

A 60-40 Portfolio with Just 3 ETFs

For pundits of the traditional 60-40 stock to bond allocation, a combination of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) or the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) with the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) can make for a complete portfolio. This makes for an easier solution than holding individual stocks and bonds.

IVV seeks to track the investment results of the S&P 500, which measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market. The fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the underlying index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the underlying index.