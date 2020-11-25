There is a direct correlation between companies that thrive during times of change and those that have an entrepreneurial culture. The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well, producing the innovative products and ideas of tomorrow.

In the upcoming webcast, The Entrepreneur Factor: Distinguishing Characteristics of Dynamic, Disruptive Investing, Dr. Joel Shulman, Founder, Managing Partner & CIO, EntrepreneurShares; and Eva Ados, Chief Operating Officer, EntrepreneurShares, will highlight how investors can tap the entrepreneurship economy with a targeted strategy that helps financial advisors enhance their investment portfolio with quickly rising companies.

Specifically, investors can look to EntrepreneurShares’ Entrepreneur 30 Fund (NYSEArca: ENTR).

The Entrepreneur 30 Fund tries to reflect the performance of the Entrepreneur 30 Index, which is comprised of 30 U.S. companies with the highest market capitalizations and composite scores based on six criteria referred to as entrepreneurial standards.

The Six Criteria

The factors screened include management, which requires set factors regarding a company’s management must be met for a company to be included, such as the turnover among the top five executives within a company as compared to other companies in the broader universe.

The compensation screen requires set factors such as annual compensation, salary, bonus, stock options, and other compensation criteria be met for a company to be included.

The revenue screen requires a company meet predetermined criteria regarding revenue over a static threshold to be included, including, among other things, the amount and growth of revenue of a company as compared to predetermined benchmarks.

The ownership factor requires a company meet predetermined criteria regarding ownership among all key investors and stakeholders to be included, such as the absolute and relative ownership levels of the top ten stakeholders of a company as compared to predetermined benchmarks.

The profitability screen requires a company meet predetermined criteria regarding net income over a static threshold to be included, including the net income of a company as compared to predetermined benchmarks.

Lastly, company statistics refers to a company meeting predetermined criteria regarding the corporate structure, and other company statistics, to be included, such as a company with certain set characteristics within its corporate structure as compared to other companies.

