Small Caps Still Beckon. And They Don’t Have to Be Risky

Small cap stocks are still worth considering, and investors don’t need to take on added risk with quality approaches like the ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (ERSX).

ERSX selects the most entrepreneurial, primarily Non-US Small Cap companies, that meet the thresholds embedded in its proprietary Entrepreneur Factor (EF). ERShares’ ETF delivers strong performance across a variety of investment strategies without disrupting investors’ underlying risk profile metrics. Their geographic diversity enables them to harness global advantages through additional returns associated with currency fluctuations, strategic geographic allocations, comparative trade imbalances, and relative supply/demand strengths.

Small stocks have been hot for a while. They’re not flaming out anytime soon.

“However, despite short covering in the Russell 2000 Index over the past few reporting periods, I continue to see the small caps as heavily shorted, and thus the biggest area of opportunity if equities continue to advance,” writes Schaeffer’s Investment Research Vice President of Research Todd Salmone.

ERSX: A Prime Choice for Small Cap Exposure

ERSX tracks a fundamental-selected index of global small cap ex-US equities weighted by market capitalization. The fund’s index is benchmarked against the FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Cap Index, a market-capitalization weighted index representing small cap stocks’ performance in developed and emerging markets excluding the United States. The index is derived from the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), which covers 98% of the world’s investable market capitalization.

“Continuing with the small cap versus large cap theme, I was amazed when our own Quantitative Senior Analyst Chris Prybal put the chart below, together last week. It is the 10-day, equity-only put/call volume ratio on only components of the Russell 2000 Index,” adds Schaeffer’s.

Smaller companies are more levered to economic rebounds, enhancing the potential of ERSX this year. The ERShares ETF is also alluring because ex-US small caps are more attractively valued than domestic equivalents.

For more investing ideas, visit our Entrepreneur ETF Channel.

The opinions and forecasts expressed herein are solely those of Tom Lydon, and may not actually come to pass. Information on this site should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any product.