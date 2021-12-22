ERShares DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSE:ERSX) declared a dividend of $3.9848 per share payable on December 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2021.

