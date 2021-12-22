ERShares DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Provided by ERShares
Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSE:ENTR) declared a dividend of $8.7251 per share payable on December 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2021.
ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSE:ERSX) declared a dividend of $3.9848 per share payable on December 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2021.
Please click here to read more regarding the dividend paid by the ENTR ETF: https://www.google.com/url?rct=j&sa=t&url=https://www.dividendinvestor.com/dividend-news/20211220/ershares-entrepreneurs-etf-entrepreneurshares-series-trust-nyse-entr-declared-a-dividend-of-%248.7251-per-share/&ct=ga&cd=CAEYACoUMTUyNDYyNzMzODg5MjkwNzQ3NzQyGjIxNTI5N2QzOGYxM2U4OTA6Y29tOmVuOlVT&usg=AFQjCNECO3ASf17nVEf52MTn-vXHrf3pzA
Please click here to read more regarding the dividend paid by the ERSX ETF:
https://www.google.com/url?rct=j&sa=t&url=https://www.dividendinvestor.com/dividend-news/20211220/ershares-nextgen-entrepreneurs-etf-entrepreneurshares-series-trust-nyse-ersx-declared-a-dividend-of-%243.9848-per-share/&ct=ga&cd=CAEYACoUMTI1MzkyNTMwNTg0ODU0NTU3NjYyGjcwNTRlOThiMzcxYmIyNWU6Y29tOmVuOlVT&usg=AFQjCNEhhBnW-fYQ2OGWud3RuDjBOnGhFQ
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please refer to the below disclosures: https://entrepreneurshares.com/disclosures/
For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Entrepreneur ETF Channel.