ERShares DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSE:ENTR) declared a dividend of $8.7251 per share payable on December 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2021.

ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSE:ERSX) declared a dividend of $3.9848 per share payable on December 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2021.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please refer to the below disclosures: https://entrepreneurshares.com/disclosures/
