Midstream ETFs AMLP & ENFR Increase Q4 Distributions

The Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) have each increased distributions for the fourth quarter.

On Tuesday, AMLP and ENFR declared fourth-quarter 2024 distributions of $0.95 and $0.34603, respectively. This represents an 8.0% increase from the year prior for AMLP and a 7.6% increase for ENFR.

The distributions are payable on November 18 to shareholders of record on November 13, according to a statement from SS&C ALPS Advisors.

Both midstream ETFs offer generous dividends, as the segment is known for providing attractive yields compared to other income investments.

Under the Hood of the Midstream ETFs Increasing Q4 Distributions

AMLP delivers exposure to the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI), which is a capped, float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted composite of energy infrastructure MLPs that earn most of their cash flow from midstream activities.

ENFR provides exposure to the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI), a composite of North American midstream energy infrastructure companies, including C-corps and MLPs, engaged in the pipeline transportation, storage, and processing of energy commodities.

AMLP’s underlying index is yielding 7.4% while ENFR’s underlying index is yielding 5.1% as of November 12.

Midstream ETFs have seen strong flows in recent months. AMLP recently surpassed $1 billion in flows year to date, while ENFR has seen over $30 million in net flows.

ENFR last week crossed $200 million in assets under management and now sits at $214 million. AMLP, the largest MLP ETF and second-largest energy ETF, has $9.3 billion in assets under management.

