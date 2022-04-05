This National Wildlife Week, Invest in Change With CLNR

April 4–8, 2022, is National Wildlife Week, and the call to action to preserve ecosystems has never been more urgent. The recent release of the new emissions outlook by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change highlights the rapid changes that must happen by 2025.

Collin O’Mara, CEO and president of the National Wildlife Federation, appeared before the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis on April 1 to underscore the need for saving the natural infrastructure of the U.S., as reported in a press release from the National Wildlife Federation. This natural infrastructure encompasses waterways, forests, coasts, and wetlands, and by working to save these vital ecosystems, communities, properties, and taxpayer dollars can all be saved.

“[Natural] systems can mean the difference between life and death, homes still standing or communities that are washed away, life that’s carrying on or lives upended. … These natural solutions present a huge opportunity,” O’Mara said during his testimony. “Investing in natural infrastructure allows us to center the health and safety of people, as we’re also advancing our climate, conservation and economic goals.”

Investing in Change and Donating to NWF

The emissions reductions required to hit the very ambitious but attainable 2025 cap will require changes across all industries. The IQ Cleaner Transport ETF (CLNR) provides an investment opportunity within the transition of the transportation sector and companies focusing on renewables. CLNR also donates portions of proceeds to the National Wildlife Foundation to help fund its mission to save ecosystems and wildlife for the betterment of all.

CLNR seeks to provide investors with exposure to companies globally that are focused on clean energy resources, transportation equipment and services, technology that makes transportation more efficient, and infrastructure components.

The fund is dual impact in that it has aligned with the National Wildlife Federation and donates a portion of CLNR’s management fees to the organization. CLNR focuses on the transportation industry, which makes up around 20% of emissions annually, and seeks to support the human interventions happening within the climate change arena to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions derived from fossil fuel use.

CLNR seeks to track the IQ Candriam Cleaner Transport Index, which uses thematic selection to include companies involved in or related to activities that protect or achieve cleaner transportation technologies. This includes electric vehicles, bicycles, vehicle manufacturers, as well as multi-passenger vehicles, renewable energy productions in vehicles, sustainable mining for battery resources, and sustainable transportation infrastructure.

The fund invests across all caps globally, screens out companies that do not meet ESG criteria, and uses an exclusionary screen. Companies are assigned a score based on their revenue, materiality, and impact, and the top 50–80 scoring companies are included in the index; the index is weighted using a modified market cap-weighting methodology with companies weighted at a minimum of 0.25% and a maximum of 3%.

CLNR carries an expense ratio of 0.45%.

