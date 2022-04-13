How to Invest in Diversity, Heart Health, and Good Causes

Regulation concerning ESG metrics reported by countries and utilized by funds is in the works in the U.S. For now, however, regulation remains nonexistent as the SEC ponders how to apply a regulatory framework to the space, and investors remain concerned about greenwashing. For investors wondering how to invest in targeted ways to promote gender equity in the workplace and access the heart health industry while supporting non-profit organizations, IndexIQ offers two different ETFs.

Gender Equity, STEM Access for Girls

The IQ Engender Equality ETF (EQUL) seeks to invest in companies with a gender balance within their workforce, board of directors, and senior management and evaluates the gender pay gap of companies, their sexual harassment policies, parental leave, and other metrics. EQUL also offers a dual impact opportunity for investors in its contribution of a portion of the management fees to Girls Who Code, a nonprofit organization that seeks to increase the representation of women in computer science by offering clubs and programs for any and all girls, half of which constitute historically underrepresented groups.

By investing in EQUL, you help fund access and education within STEM fields for girls; Girls Who Code currently has more than 8,500 programs worldwide and offers clubs that offers exposure to coding for grades 3–5 and 6–12, per the website. Girls Who Code also organizes summer programs for high school students that teach them coding and give them exposure to technology jobs, and extends that into college with programs to help alumni be successful as well as grow their community with other women in STEM and tech.

Healthier Lives, Heart Health Advances

The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART) seeks to provide exposure to companies that diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease, have above-average involvement in healthy food and wellness products, offer solutions for people looking to track their fitness and participate in regular exercise, and provide health education resources through IT services. HART also offers a dual impact opportunity in its contribution of a portion of the management fees to the American Heart Association, which works to forward heart disease research and help promote healthier lifestyles that maintain better heart health.

The American Heart Association has been working for nearly a century to improve lives in its fight against heart disease and stroke. Heart disease remains the top killer globally, with strokes coming in as the second leading cause of death per the website. With over 40 million volunteers worldwide and 2,800 employees, the AHA works to promote education and awareness around heart health, hosts classes on life-saving techniques such as CPR, and much more.

To date, the AHA has invested over $4.8 billion in cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease research, the biggest non-profit contributor after the government. Research contributed to includes mechanical pumps to aid heart failure patients awaiting transplants, drug-coated stents that open blocked arteries while delivering medication, and the discovery that CPR without mouth-to-mouth is both viable and equally effective as CPR with mouth-to-mouth.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Dual Impact Channel.