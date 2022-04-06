AstraZeneca Expanding Digital Health Care, HART Invests

AstraZeneca, a British pharmaceuticals giant and one of the major manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, has invested in Huma, a health start-up that provides software for doctors to monitor patients remotely and conducts trials virtually, reported CNBC.

It’s the first time the pharmaceutical giant has invested in a start-up and indicates the commitment to innovation and the evolution of health care in a digital age. The two companies have already partnered previously, with AstraZeneca utilizing Huma’s software to conduct virtual trials.

The deal, estimated to be worth around $33 million, also comes with the agreement that Huma would acquire the disease management platform for asthma and heart failure patients created by AstraZeneca called AMAZE. It’s a move that AstraZeneca CEO and co-founder Dan Vahdat believes will position Huma to be the “extended digital health arm” for the company.

“With Huma, we are accelerating AstraZeneca’s ambition to achieve earlier diagnosis and treatment for patients with chronic diseases so they can lead better, more fulfilling lives,” said Karan Arora, chief commercial digital officer at AstraZeneca.

Investing in Innovation and Heart Health with HART

