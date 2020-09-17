Don’t Surrender on Value

We get it: investing has never been harder. Economic data day-to-day is sending mixed signals, earnings seem uncertain, and valuations can be difficult to trust based on historical metrics. But just because it’s hard doesn’t mean you can’t find value, you just need a different approach.

For example, focusing on companies with steady free cash flow can be a more sound approach to security selection. Free cash flow is the cash left over after a company has paid expenses, interest, taxes, and long-term investments. It is used to buy back stocks, pay dividends, or participate in mergers and acquisitions. The ability to generate a high free cash flow yield indicates that a company is producing more cash than it needs to run the business, which can then be invested in growth opportunities.

Free cash flow producing companies generally have three defining characteristics – they are productive, reliable, and self-sufficient. The companies generate more cash flow then they spend, which allows them to grow without external financing. The free cash flow is a sturdy measure of profitability than earnings, which are subject to manipulation and accounting assumptions. Lastly, as the companies are less reliant on capital markets for financing, they won’t dilute their issued company stocks.

Investors interested in the free-cash-flow metric as a focused factor now have several options to choose from.

