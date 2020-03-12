Uber Back on Streets to do Autonomous Vehicle Testing

Uber Advanced Technologies Group is back on the streets of San Francisco to perform autonomous vehicle testing, per a Tech Crunch report. This comes after the ridesharing company had to scale back its testing efforts due to a fatal crash in Arizona that killed a pedestrian.

Per the Tech Crunch report, Uber ATG “will initially limit testing in San Francisco to a few weeks with two Volvo XC90 vehicles equipped with Uber’s self-driving system. Testing on public roads started Tuesday and will only be conducted during daylight hours, according to Uber. Each vehicle will be staffed by a safety driver.”

“We are excited to resume autonomous testing in Uber’s home city this week. Our testing area will be limited in scope to start, but we look forward to scaling up our efforts in the months ahead and learning from the difficult but informative road conditions that the Bay Area has to offer,” an Uber spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

