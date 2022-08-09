Tesla Poised To Continue To Take EV Market Share | ETF Trends

Consensus capital spending forecasts suggest that Tesla could continue to take electric vehicle (EC) market share.

Commenting on competition in the EV space, media pundits tend to frame new EV capital spending (capex) announcements as threats to Tesla. Some point to the $35 billion and $50 billion that GM and Ford, respectively, have committed to EV production, concluding that the impact on Tesla will be negative, Sam Korus, associate portfolio manager at ARK Invest, wrote in a Monday insight

“ARK believes this logic is flawed for two reasons. First, new EVs are taking share from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle suppliers. Second, according to consensus forecasts, Tesla’s EV capital spending will surpass that of both Ford and GM by 2025,” Korus wrote.

According to the consensus forecast, Tesla’s capex will exceed the budgets of Ford and GM in 2023 and 2025, respectively, according to ARK.

“If they do not match Tesla’s capex in 2025 and beyond, we believe Ford and GM are unlikely to keep pace with its growth,” Korus wrote. “During its recent earnings call, Elon Musk added to the competitive dynamic, announcing that Tesla intends to expand its network of giga-factories from six to 12 sites during the next few years.”

