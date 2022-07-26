Shares of Verve Therapeutics Up 84% in Past Month; Get Exposure With ARKG

The biotech sector can offer unique opportunities and strong returns to investors willing to stomach the volatility heightened by the current economic environment.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics (VERV) traded up 22% last Tuesday after the company’s recent announcement that it dosed its first human patient with an investigational in vivo base-editing medicine, VERVE-101, as a potential treatment for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, according to recent commentary from ARK Invest.

The treatment from the Cambridge, Massachusetts-headquartered company could offer an alternative for hypercholesterolemia patients who have difficulty managing the side effects of statins and other therapeutic options. Founded by world-renowned experts in cardiovascular medicine, human genetics, and gene editing, Verve Therapeutics develops transformative once-and-done therapies for coronary heart disease, according to ARK.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics are up over 83% over a one-month period, according to YCharts. Over a five-day period, shares are down over 7%, but they are rebounding and up nearly 1% in mid-day trading on Tuesday.

Investors can get exposure to Verve Therapeutics with the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG). ARKG is an actively managed equity strategy that aims to provide exposure to DNA sequencing technology, gene editing, CRISPR, therapeutics, agricultural biology, and molecular diagnostics.

Companies within ARKG are focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments and advancements in genomics into their businesses, according to the firm.

The fund’s top holdings as of July 26 include Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS, 7.42%), Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC, 5.56%), Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS, 5.30%), CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP, 4.78%), and Signify Health Inc. – Class A (SGFY, 4.70%), according to the fund’s website.

ARKG typically holds between 40 and 60 securities and charges an expense ratio of 75 basis points.

