Robotics technology has been at the forefront of combating the spread of the coronavirus, which certainly eases the burden on medical professionals. In Thailand, robots, dubbed “ninja robots” for their black-colored exterior, are being deployed to monitor patients in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The robots have the ability to measure the temperature of patients and monitor their fevers. In the meantime, doctors can speak directly with patients via video chat, thereby reducing coronavirus exposure to themselves.

“They can stand outside the room and communicate with patients inside through the robot,” said Viboon Sangveraphunsiri of Chulalongkorn University, who plans to build more of these ninja robots to assist other hospitals.

Per a New York Post report, Thailand “has had more than 270 cases and only one death from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The vast majority of infected people recover and most have only mild or moderate symptoms. But some victims, especially older adults or people with other health problems, develop a serious illness.”

Leveraging the Move to Robotics

With the robotics industry on the rise in not just the medical field, but all sectors, it would serve traders best to capitalize on this move to robotics with ETFs like the Robotics & AI Bull 3X ETF (NYSEArca: UBOT).

Traders looking to capitalize on the move to robotics can use UBOT as a tool. UBOT seeks daily investment results equal to 300 percent of the daily performance of the Indxx Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index, which is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that are expected to benefit from the adoption and utilization of robotics and/or artificial intelligence.

The robotics space is certainly in a push-pull dichotomy of investors capitalizing on the latest in disruptive technology, while at the same time, getting push back from those threatened by the wider adoption of robots. The fears are warranted given that robotics technology has the capacity to supplant human jobs.

Key characteristics of UBOT:

The Indxx Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index (IBOTZNT) is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that are expected to benefit from the adoption and utilization of robotics and/or artificial intelligence, including companies involved in developing industrial robots and production systems, automated inventory management, unmanned vehicles, voice/image/text recognition, and medical robots or robotic instruments, as determined by the index provider, Indxx.

Companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $100million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than, or equal to, $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index.

