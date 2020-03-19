A Growth ETF With Big AI Angles Is on Sale

Growth stocks are being taken to task in the current market bloodletting, but there is some silver lining for patient investors: some higher quality, growth-oriented ETFs are offering reasonable pricing and that includes the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKK).

One of the unique traits about the $1.86 billion ARKK is the fund’s reach into multiple corners of the disruptive technology universe.

“Companies within ARKK include those that rely on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research relating to the areas of DNA technologies (‘’Genomic Revolution’), industrial innovation in energy, automation, and manufacturing (‘Industrial Innovation’), the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services (‘’Next Generation Internet’), and technologies that make financial services more efficient (‘Fintech Innovation’),” according to ARK Invest.

Disruptive technology is not relegated to certain sectors as it will permeate into all industries in some form or fashion. For example, augmented reality is technology comprised of digital images superimposed over the real world, and its use is primed to drive industry growth–industries like real estate and manufacturing are already putting the technology to use in a variety of ways.

ARKK Credibility

A primary advantage of ARKK is its leverage to the booming artificial intelligence (AI) theme.

“A cornerstone of the technology that is shifting the way we go about our lives is artificial intelligence (AI). Also known as machine intelligence or machine learning, AI is the development of computer-driven technology used to perform functions and tasks that previously required human intelligence. That said, AI ETFs are reaping the benefits,” reports InvestorPlace.

For companies that can afford to implement both artificial intelligence and robotics, it can be a dichotomy of disruptive technologies that can work hand-in-hand if deployed correctly. As barriers to entry like cost begin to lower for disruptive technology, more companies could be using both as part of their core businesses, which should only propel disruptive-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The proliferation of artificial intelligence and robotics will only reach greater levels, especially as the cost to implement this disruptive technology falls.

As ARK Invest notes, the deep learning market is poised to be a massive wealth generator in the years ahead.

“The Internet created roughly $10 trillion in global equity market capitalization in 20 years. We believe that deep learning will have 3x that impact, adding $30 trillion to global equity markets over the next two decades,” according to the issuer.

