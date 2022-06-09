Get Exposure to the Genomic Revolution With ARKG

Ultima Genomics has claimed that its first instrument, the UG100, will sequence a human genome for under $100.

The news surprised and perhaps delighted the life sciences community, as the price to sequence a human genome using Illumina (ILMN) technology essentially plateaued once it crossed the $1,000 barrier in 2014, according to ARK Invest.

According to ARK Invest, Ultima’s UG100 is a viable and economically tantalizing alternative to Illumina’s NovaSeq. Now that it owns Grail, Illumina is competing with several of its large diagnostic customers who, for that reason, might consider a switch to Ultima. Given its high consumables margins, Illumina could respond by lowering prices, propelling the industry forward.

“Whatever the outcome, lower sequencing costs will be a tailwind to the basic and applied life science industries that are enjoying substantial secular growth,” Simon Barnett, ARK Invest analyst, wrote in an insight.

