Genomics Advancements Could Aid Breast Cancer Prevention

One of the primary objectives of genomics is to make strides in areas where traditional healthcare procedures and techniques have failed or aren’t generating enough in the way of advancements and improving patient outcomes.

Accessing the cutting edge traits offered by genomics is one of the reasons why many investors embrace the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector Fund (CBOE: ARKG). One of promising frontiers where genomics and ARKG intersect is early cancer detection. For investors, that disruptive technology can be lucrative. More importantly, early detection can increase survivor rates and improve patient outcomes.

ARKG holding Invitae (NVTA) is working on ways to prevent breast cancer.

“Volpara Health and Invitae (NVTA) recently announced a collaboration on an integrated solution for breast cancer prevention. Headquartered in New Zealand, Volpara Health is an AI-platform company offering a suite of digital services that streamline and improve breast cancer screening,” according to ARK research.

The Invitae/Volpara partnership is another example of genomics intersecting with other disruptive technologies, in this case, artificial intelligence (AI) and software.

“Volpara will integrate into its software suite Invitae’s genetic information management tools. Incorporating solutions for genetic testing, genetic counseling, and patient risk-stratification, Volpara should be able to increase the value it provides to US screening centers,” notes ARK. “Importantly, Invitae and Volpara have embraced the Tyrer-Cuzick model, the premier framework for evaluating patient risks for hereditary breast cancer.”

Also known as the IBIS tool, the Tyrer-Cuzick framework is used to gauge the likelihood of contracting breast cancer at some point over the next decade and even over one’s lifetime. The tool could be enhanced by genomics and technological advancements.

The Invitae/Volpara could put that notion to the test because Volpara has a vast reservoir of data and images to comb through – a task that could be made mucheasier with AI. If that endeavor is successful, prevention, in some cases, could be attainable.

“Finally, we believe Volpara and Invitae could combine de-identified datasets to bolster their machine learning capabilities,” concludes ARK. “Volpara’s technology has been trained on over 40 million images from 13 million unique people across 39 different countries. Combining high-quality phenotypic data with Invitae’s extensive repository of genomic data, this collaboration could add another dimension to the prevention of breast cancer.”

