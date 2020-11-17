Bad Ideas: The Industries on Innovation’s Chopping Block

Today, the global economy appears to be undergoing the largest technological transformation in history. As technologies emerge and transform entire industries, investors in traditional benchmarks may face more risk than historically has been the case.

In the upcoming webcast, Bad Ideas: The Industries That Could Be Disrupted by Innovation, Tasha Keeney, Analyst, ARK Invest; and Matt Murphy, Vice President, National ETF Sales, Resolute Investment Managers, will seek to identify the industries and sectors most at risk of disintermediation and disruption and size investors’ current exposure to those areas.

ARK Invest’s flagship ARK Innovation Fund (NYSEArca: ARKK) seeks to invest in the cornerstone companies taken from healthcare, technology, and industrial sectors that focus on investing in disruptive innovation. Such companies may include ones that benefit from big data, cloud computing, cryptocurrencies, the sharing economy, genomic sequencing, molecular medicine, agricultural biology, 3D printing, energy storage, and autonomous vehicles.

The actively managed fund includes companies that merge healthcare with technology and capitalize on the revolution in genomic sequencing. These companies try to better understand how biological information is collected, processed, and applied by reducing guesswork, enhancing precision, and improving our quality of life.

The technology component focuses on the next generation of internet names. These tech companies benefit from the shifting bases of technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, infrastructure and services, internet-based products and services, new payment methods, big data, the internet of things, and social distribution and media.

Lastly, the industrial exposure covers a so-called new industrial revolution or advances in autonomous vehicles, robotics, 3D printing, and energy storage technology that are enhancing productivity, reducing costs, and transforming the manufacturing landscape.

Investors can look to the ARK Industrial Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKQ), ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEArca: ARKW), and ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector Fund (NYSEArca: ARKG) to target the three innovative segments separately. The ARK Industrial Innovation ETF captures the converging industrial and technology sectors, capitalizing from autonomous vehicles, robotics, 3D printing, and energy storage technologies. The ARK Web x.0 ETF targets next-gen internet innovations like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology. Lastly, the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF tracks the convergence of tech and health care.

ARK Invest has also come out with the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) to help ETF investors capitalize on the burgeoning fintech industry that provides innovative financial solutions in a digital age. ARKF invests in equity securities of companies that ARK believes are shifting financial services and economic transactions to technology infrastructure platforms, ultimately revolutionizing financial services by creating simplicity and accessibility while driving down costs.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about disruptive industries can register for the Wednesday, November 18 webcast here.