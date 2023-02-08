As These Industries Rely More on AI, Get Exposure With This ETF

The world has barely scratched the surface when it comes to the impact of artificial intelligence. An Analytics Insight article cited five industries where AI could bring transformational change: transportation, healthcare, manufacturing, advertising, and finance.

With regard to transportation, autonomous vehicles are already a trend that could essentially become the norm in a matter of years. The use of data could help ease traffic congestion while also reducing the number of accidents.

Machine learning systems in healthcare could aid medical professionals in identifying diseases while also organizing medical records more efficiently. That same efficiency could be applied to the manufacturing sector where AI could be used in robots on the assembly line while also predicting machinery failure in order to keep supply chains running.

In advertising, AI could help simulate a marketing campaign to assess its effectiveness, so companies could reduce costs and tailor their advertising to the right audiences. In finance, AI could help reduce fraud and assist advisors in creating investment strategies for their clients.

“Artificial is the buzzword for a few years until tech marketers started leveraging AI to its potential,” the article said. “Be it IBM, google, meta or any other tech mammoth, these companies are putting AI as primary before everything to optimize their performance and functionalities. As the popularity of AI is growing some industries are influenced by AI and ML for advancement.”

Capitalize on this Trend With ARKQ

As noted, there’s a plethora of opportunities in AI and plenty of market alternatives to choose form in order to get this growth exposure that has the potential for explosive gains. However, there’s an easier way: the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ).

ARKQ is an actively managed fund, allowing for dynamic exposure to the markets. It essentially puts the investment decisions in the hands of seasoned market professionals, who seek out opportunities in domestic and foreign equity securities of autonomous technology and robotics companies that are relevant to the ARKQ’s investment theme of disruptive innovation.

Companies within ARKQ are focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements, and advancements in scientific research related to, among other things, energy, automation and manufacturing, materials, artificial intelligence, and transportation. These companies may develop, produce, or enable:

Autonomous Transportation

Robotics and Automation

3D Printing

Energy Storage

Space Exploration